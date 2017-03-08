JULIA SAYS

Julia’s guide to this week’s best alt-queer culture!

Ever get in at the end of a night out and wonder what it’s all about? What does it all mean? We all seem to be trying to make sense of it all… look at me getting all deep and meaningful! It’s okay to ponder the bigger picture. In fact I’d say it’s vital that’s why I love all the diverse things going on, on our scenes.

Stand up for what you believe in! Author Reba Maybury launches a debut novel based on her experiences Super Hot Sitting Humpty Dumpty Special taking place at restaurant Hoi Polloi, (Ace Hotel, Shoreditch) on Thursday 9th March. Each and every Thursday at the moment, there’s a cocktail party going on with guest DJs curated by The Lovely Jonjo. For this one I’ll be DJing, and there’ll be readings from the book itself. Dining with Humpty Dumpty plus of course drinks and gossip galore! Book a table at hoi polloi.co.uk or just come down! 8 till midnight…

Club life carries on at Dalston Superstore with the return of Homostash on Friday 10th Let’s Get Kinky! Guest DJ: Miguel Agnes from Madrid joins residents Tafkanik and JVP plus Pavliné and Carly Foxx.

Down at The Glory on Friday 10th WUT? CLUB: Sports Day with Aquaria (NYC) rolls out the red carpet or should I say race track! It’s a total takeover with DJs Attack Attack Attack and Joseph Icaro in the basement. Lewis G Burton, Smiley Virus and myself upstairs. Shows and performance from Aquaria herself, Coco Femmé Fontaine and Knockout. Hosted by The Twinnies and Fag Ash. 10pm-3am.

meat at RVT is back on Friday 10th with special guest DJs and acts, Gieza Poke from Berlin is performing. Plus joining the meat Boys Djing Ben Jammin making his meat debut. 10 – 4am.

Oh and who’s been to Daddy Issues at Tipsy? On Friday 10th they return with DJ residents James Bartlett, Borja Peña and very special guest Tasty Tim working a legendary look and legendary set as always! 10pm – 3am.

Saturday regular club nights include Savage at Metropolis with special guest DJs and resident dancer Lucy Fizz and friends. The Queen Adelaide on Hackney Road with late nights in their basement dive bar, local and friendly!

This month Sink The Pink put on one of their grand balls at Troxy on Saturday 18th…they always have a theme and for this one they are living out ideas based on Toys. Come as a living doll, toy soldier or even a soft toy, the list is endless! Special guests, routines from the Sink The Pink dancers and star turns, this party is one of the best in London.

