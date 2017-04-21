JULIA SAYS

Musings and listings from iconic scene face, Princess Julia!

I’m always looking out for new experiences – I’m excited by the unexpected! I think it’s a bit odd when people ask me what an event is going to be like…you just never know until you get there and experience it for yourself.

One of my fave haunts, The Glory, has all sorts going on, and this Thursday April 20th, there’s a private screening of a film Valentines Day by Chris Murdock. It’s fast gaining recognition, so catch this at 7pm and find out what it’s all about. With a party upstairs with DJ music from Theo Adams, Matthew Joseph and Ed Marler.

Next up, Meat takeover at The Glory Friday 21st April! I’ll be DJing, along with residents. This night has something of a cult following, and tonight they celebrate the launch of their zine (meatzine.com) featuring The Gay Men’s Dance Company, who will be performing as well. Join DJ’s Chaka Can’t, Dance Armstrong and me of course, 10pm – 3am!

Another East End haunt The Queen Adelaide are putting on some fun socials – on Friday April 21st, Yes Quaine! The Popperlicius Edition in the basement goes on until 3am, whilst the pub part upstairs is always a fun bar with a difference!

Lagasta with Ray Mang at Dalston Superstore on Friday 21st April is a regular monthly party with a night that places an importance on its musical spectrum with special guests and performances. Hosts Chester Hayes & George Nicholls. DJs Ray Mang, Gideon and Wes Baggaley. It’s a banger!

Regular Saturday night weekly party Savage at the Metropolis strip club is something else! This Saturday 22nd I’m Djing on one of the floors. This one is such good fun and it’s open until 5am!

A new party to pop up, Tongue POP at Vogue Fabrics on April 22nd! With DJs

Beary Carey, Dom Top, The Duchess of Pork 10pm – 3am. Hosted by The 2 Bear Cubs! Trot down those VFD stairs more or less any night of the week, for a club space that invites you to join in some community spirit whether it’s a disco or performance night.

One of my fave publications is back with a new issue on Tuesday 25th. Polyester Zine launch their latest edition at the Moth club tonight. Wednesday 26th Josh Caffe presents: Death of Aquarius at Miranda Bar, Ace Hotel. This is Josh’s solo showcase of his musical project and forthcoming debut of his solo album Black Magik Dawn and it’s amazing! This is a live gig and it starts at 7pm, on until 11pm.

More screening action at Lobotomy Room, at Fontaines, 176 Stoke Newington Road on Wednesday 26th April, where John Waters film Female Trouble starring Divine takes place. It’s a free event from 8pm and really a must see on the camp classics list!

Music alert! Super excited to hear the gorgeous Beth Ditto has been busy doing new music. I missed her showcase the other week, luckily social media allowed me to catch up with her! bethditto.com

And a little mention… Serpent With Feet. OMG! Love this sound from NYC based artist Josiah Wise; melodic, emotional and thoroughly addictive! Have a listen!

