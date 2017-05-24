Jason Reid speaks to queer cabaret sensation Rhys Hollis

One of the cabaret scene’s fastest rising stars, this week Rhys Hollis chats to Jason Reid about his exploration of being a queer black performer, how gender influences his art and… rollerblading.

Hey Rhys! How did you get into cabaret performance?

I’ve been performing since I was a child but it was at one of the first Duckie summer schools that I first did drag and spoken word. Then two years ago, after returning from Norway, I began a journey as a full-time performer when I entered Mediocrity Knocks at what was then Bloc Bar. It’s also when I began to run my own cabaret night in Dalston called Queefy.

What do you like most about the London scene?

Advertisement

I love that the cabaret scene is so free and can consist of so many types of performance.

What style do you tend to adopt when you’re onstage?

It depends on the type of performance; the characters I embody are a heightened or extreme element of my own character because what I’m conveying is personal. Words that often get used to describe my performances are ‘high energy’ (especially dance) or ‘messy’ and ‘charming’ if I’m hosting.

How about your approach to gender through art? Does that play a big part?

I think gender affects my work as it would affect anyones work regardless of gender. It affects my interaction with the world which informs my work. I’m aware of the privilege afforded to me as a cis-male, however I also identify as queer because I don’t believe in solely binary gender or gender expression. So perhaps for me, gender expression plays more of a large part in my work. It’s more of an aesthetic than something that is spoken about. Especially as a black man.

Why especially as a black man?

Masculinity is so synonymous with being a black man to the mainstream world and to an extent the mainstream gay world. I think it’s important to challenge that as part of a wider conversation of issues faced by POCs. This is reflected in my drag, which is more gender-fuck than glam.

Tell us a bit about your alter-ego, The Phoenix. What are they aiming to convey?

As a performer I always look to have moments of fun, but my work also considers my experience as a person of colour, as a queer man, and as someone who has struggled with mental health and substance misuse. I’m finding different characters and elements of myself as I grow, so I guess The Phoenix is being “reborn’. There’s The Phoenix that is the flaming star with no gender and all genders, who has a lava tongue and is a fierce mover. Sometimes that is a childlike character who looks at the world and tries to work it out, manifesting it into performance art, trying to understand his place as a queer black boy. Then there’s The Phoenix when I’m hosting Queefy or Cocoa Butter Club – she’s a little clumsy and bumbling but warm and lovable.

You’ve also recently joined The LipSinkers and you’re part of We Need to Talk About Michelle. Are you finding the multiple projects challenging or are you in your element?

I love working in groups! When it comes to the latter, which I co-created with two of my best friends (Lady FKA also known as Jackson L Foster and of course Travis Alabanza – both of whom are forces of nature), I get to make great new work with two wonderful performers. Also, its a Destiny’s Child themed night; I mean, who wouldn’t be in their element?!

Being part of The LipSinkers is an honour that I still pinch myself about. They’ve been going for so long and are an institution of the cabaret scene, so I just soak up the time I spend with them and try to ensure I’m matching their sickening energy and humour. Plus they’re a great laugh! To be able to perform on the RVT stage every month is a dream come true; the place has been so integral in my journey as a performer.

Finally, away from performing, what does your perfect day consist of?

That’s a good question. I’m happy to say that most of my days consist of performing or rehearsing so during downtime I catch up on stuff like emails or getting my pig sty of a room in order (to be destroyed the next time I’m rushing out to a gig). On a perfect sunny day I’d rollerblade around with my headphones in and then go and have a natter with some friends.

Rhys Hollis is at Her Upstairs on 9th June with We Need to Talk About Michelle and is a new resident at The Roundhouse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

