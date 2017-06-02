The charity helping to empower LGBT youths



Mosaic LGBT Youth Centre is a non-profit organisation created to offer advice and support to LGBT+ people aged 13-19. The centre is based in Euston.

The organisation has three central aims; to support, educate, and inspire young people. They provide a range of services, including mentoring and advice, as well as holding weekly youth clubs on Wednesdays, trips out in London, and summer and winter camps. They are also dedicated to offering guidance to parents and carers of LGBT+ children, with mediation or one-to-one sessions. The centre also has a library with helpful resources and LGBT+ culture in, which is free for members to use.

On July 1st, they are putting on a Pride Prom for under 18’s in Camden with an Alice in Wonderland theme and entertainment from Virgin Extravaganzah. More info here.

