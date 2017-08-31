Beyond Free – Clubbing leviathans Beyond are putting on a free party to thank their customers!

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but they, whoever they are, ARE WRONG. This Saturday, after-hour behomeths Beyond are flinging open their doors and letting punters in for free! Sure, it’s not actually a free lunch, but you can still be dancing at Sunday lunchtime, so it’s close enough!

Even if you spent all your money over a messy Bank Holiday weekend and can’t bring up the courage to look at your depleted bank balance, you can still get your party fix this weekend! For the incredibly flattering price of fuck-all, you get 12 hours of superstar DJs, eye-catching stage-shows, and a special guest PA from clubland legend, Angie Brown! Bit of a bargain, really. We spoke with head promoter Martin Rab to see what prompted this generosity!

So entry to Beyond is completely FREE this weekend! What brought that about?

Beyond Midnight The Thank You Party is a way to give something back to all the people that have been supporting us for the past 15 years and making the party what it is today. It’s the end of the summer, everyone’s recovering after bank holiday, so what better way to give a boost and show how much we appreciate you all!

Have you done this before with Beyond?

We save things like this for special occasions, so we have done a couple of times before but not for a very long time.

How else is it going to be different from other nights at Beyond?

We are giving you a 12 hour special, and along with our amazing DJs as always, we have some special performers, free giveaways and a special live P.A from the club classic and soul diva Angie Brown!



What’s the music going to be like on the night?

We will be taking you on a memorable journey in our main room with Beyond Classics all night, past and present. What’s not to love about that?

How long have you been with Beyond?

I’ve been part of the Beyond team for the past 5 years from Guest list to show production, and have always been heavily involved in every aspect. Now I’m so excited to takeover as Promoter with so many exciting things lined up!

How has it changed since it first began?

We just always try to evolve with the scene and whatever else is going on around us, musically, visually and creatively. The gay scene, clubs and people have changed dramatically over the years and we always try to keep one step ahead. That’s why we are still here 15 years on!

What plans have you got for the 15th birthday later this year?

We will be taking you on an amazing retrospective celebrating some of our best parties & themes from the past 15 years. Your favourite Beyond DJ’s, costumes and music past and present all under one roof to make this the party of the year!

What’s the best free thing you’ve ever received in your life?

Errrmm thats not an easy one to answer! I would probably say all the fun memories I have because no matter what, they will always bring a smile!

Beyond Free Thank You Party is on Saturday 2nd September at Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT, midnight-midday, free entry

