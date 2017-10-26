Circa Goes Late!

Extended opening hours for one of Soho’s most popular haunts

It’s Halloween weekend and the Soho streets are teeming with dribble-encased plastic fangs, litres of fake blood, and one slightly dazed Harley Quinn who hasn’t stopped partying since last year. The clock’s just struck midnight and bar staff are passive-aggressively wiping down tables to let costumed drinkers know it’s time to leave.

But not at CIRCA! This weekend, they’re open until the glitzy, witching hour of 4am, which you don’t get round Soho too often anymore for reasons too dull to bother going into in these introductory paragraphs. Anyway, they’re filling these parties with their infamously eclectic gang of DJs that come from every corner of the scene, playing an irresistibly fresh mix of hot sounds, whether that’s WUT?Club’s Attack Attack Attack’s cutting edge electronica, Jonathan Bestley’s smooth disco-soul, or Adam Turner’s commercial house action. And all coming out of the most iconic DJ booth to be found anywhere!

So, if you find yourself in central this weekend and are looking for a bar that will have you shook and spooked in equal measures, head down Frith Street and hit up Circa!

Circa, 62 Frith Street, Soho, W1D 3JN

