Disco, Blisters & A Comedown

Dylan Jones’s guide to new music, for people who like music.

NEW YEAR, NEW TUNES. One of my resolutions this year is to stop going on about Into You by Ariana Grande. It was amazing, it was iconic, and it’s time to move on. Soz Ari, that’s the way we roll.

So what have we got for this year?! It seems like we’re finally all sick of trop-pop, thank GOD. So don’t even think about wearing those flamingo print swimming trunks this summer. Chuck them away immediately.

I, personally, think 2017 is gonna mark a move away from that endless garage-inspired plinkly lame dance music we’ve been subjected to for the last THREE YEARS. God knows we need a break from it. Even Popjustice have started to lose the plot a bit. They used to be so on their game and so on point, but they recently nominated The 1975 (?!) as best pop song of 2016. The 1975 are so basic and forgettable. Popjustice, hun, you need to just sit down and have a nice cup of tea and a long hard think about your decisions #choices

I, for one, have got my eye on notorious firestarter, wrecker of girlgroups and mother of dragons, former Fifth Harmony member C*mila C*bello (the asterixes are there because I can’t quite bring myself to write her name in full yet). I think we’re gonna be seeing a lot of her this year. Apparently she’s started working with PC music producer SOPHIE. So insane! So unpredictable! It’s either gonna be utterly amazing or a total car crash. Either way, you can guarantee it’s gonna be massively entertaining and totes extra.

Bebe Rexha’s one to keep our eye on this year too. We loved her angsty cult 2015 hits “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy” and “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You”. She wobbled a bit in 2016 with a slightly sell-out Nicki Minaj collaboration, but she and her reps promise that this year, dissatisfied and dysfunctional punk rock Bebe is BACK! Dissatisfied and dysfunctional is exactly how we like our pop stars, so that’s brilliant.

Speaking of which, Nicole Scherzinger’s releasing a new album at some point this year too. Coming to a G-A-Y dancefloor near you. Christ.