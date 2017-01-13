Disco, Blisters & A Comedown

- Home
- Bars
- 79 CXR
- Admiral Duncan
- Angel
- Bar Titania
- Black Cap
- Blitz
- Bloc Bar
- Bridge
- Cambria
- Candy Bar
- Central Station
- Circa
- City of Quebec
- Comptons of Soho
- Counter
- Dalston Superstore
- Duke of Wellington
- Eagle London
- Edge
- Floridita
- G-A-Y Bar
- George & Dragon
- Glory
- Green Carnation
- Greenwich
- Halfway II Heaven
- Imperial Arms
- Joiners Arms
- Kazbar
- King Eddy
- King's Arms
- Ku Bar
- Ku Candy Bar
- Kudos
- London
- London Hippodrome
- Manbar
- Mango Tree
- Molly Moggs
- National House
- New Bloomsbury Set
- Old Ship
- Prince of Greenwich
- Profile
- Retro Bar
- Riverside Tavern
- Rose & Crown
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Rupert Street
- Shadow Lounge
- Soho
- Ted's Place
- The Light Lounge
- Two Brewers
- Vault
- Victoria
- Village
- West 5
- White Swan
- Windsor Castle
- Yard
- Ye Old Rose & Crown
- Clubs
- 229
- 2AD
- Abbey Bar
- Ace Hotel
- Altitude
- Anaya
- Anexo Bar
- Apothecary
- Arcadia
- Area
- Atmos Lounge
- Audio
- Autumn Street Studios
- BackCounter
- Backstreet
- Bankside Space
- Barcode Vauxhall
- Bethnal Green Working Mens Club
- Beyond
- Black Cap
- Bloc Bar
- Bloomsbury Ballroom
- Brighton
- Brixton Club House
- Brut
- Café de Paris
- Camden Macca Bingo
- Central Station
- City of Quebec
- Clone Zone
- Club Aquarium
- Club Colosseum
- Club No65
- Concrete
- Coronet
- Coronet Theatre
- Covert
- Crucifix Lane
- Dalston Superstore
- Debut London
- Den
- Digital
- DIU
- Driver
- Eagle London
- East Bloc
- Edge
- Egg
- Electric Ballroom
- Electric Brixton
- Electrowerkz
- Escape
- Ewen Street Car Park
- Exhibit
- Exilio
- Factory
- Fire
- Fitladz East
- Funky Buddha
- George & Dragon Cabaret Bar
- Ghetto Factory
- Gloria's
- Green Carnation
- Hackney Empire
- Heaven
- Her Upstairs
- Hidden
- Hoist
- Honey Club
- Hysteria
- iCAN Studios
- Islington Metal Works
- Joiner's Arms
- Koko
- Ku Bar
- Ku Klub
- La Demence
- Latin Groove
- Lightbox
- Lime Wharf
- Lo-Profile
- London Fetish
- LSE
- Madame Jojo's
- ManBar
- Mango Tree
- Merah
- Metal Works
- Metropolis Strip Club
- Miabella
- Ministry of Sound
- Moustache Bar
- Muse Soho
- New Empowering Church
- No 65
- Nomad
- O2 Academy Brixton
- O2 Arena
- Oceana
- One Leicester Square
- One Mayfair
- Open
- Pacha
- Papa
- Paramount Club
- Pit Festival
- Profile
- Protocol
- Proud2
- Pryzm
- Pulse
- Punk
- Qube
- Queer Nation
- Renaissance Rooms
- Revenge
- Rhythm Factory
- Rise
- Riverside Tavern
- Rolling Stock
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Scala
- Shadow Lounge
- Shelter
- Shooshh
- Sidings
- Studio Space
- Sunday Night On Broadway
- Supperclub
- Sweatbox
- Ted's Place
- Tenjune
- The Archway Tavern
- The Bloc
- The Brewhouse
- The Glory
- The ICA
- The Magic Roundabout
- The Phoenix
- The Shacklewell Arms
- The Shelter
- The Steel Yard
- The Vaults Waterloo
- Tipsy
- Tobacco Dock
- Trapeze
- Troxy
- Two Brewers
- Underground Club
- Union
- Vault
- Village Underground
- Vision Video Bar
- Vogue Fabrics
- Winterville
- XOYO
- Areas
- Maps
- Features
- What's on
- The Blog
- Issues
- Community
- Contact Us
- Escorts
Disco, Blisters & A Comedown
Posted on January 13, 2017
Dylan Jones’s guide to new music, for people who like music.
NEW YEAR, NEW TUNES. One of my resolutions this year is to stop going on about Into You by Ariana Grande. It was amazing, it was iconic, and it’s time to move on. Soz Ari, that’s the way we roll.
So what have we got for this year?! It seems like we’re finally all sick of trop-pop, thank GOD. So don’t even think about wearing those flamingo print swimming trunks this summer. Chuck them away immediately.
I, personally, think 2017 is gonna mark a move away from that endless garage-inspired plinkly lame dance music we’ve been subjected to for the last THREE YEARS. God knows we need a break from it. Even Popjustice have started to lose the plot a bit. They used to be so on their game and so on point, but they recently nominated The 1975 (?!) as best pop song of 2016. The 1975 are so basic and forgettable. Popjustice, hun, you need to just sit down and have a nice cup of tea and a long hard think about your decisions #choices
I, for one, have got my eye on notorious firestarter, wrecker of girlgroups and mother of dragons, former Fifth Harmony member C*mila C*bello (the asterixes are there because I can’t quite bring myself to write her name in full yet). I think we’re gonna be seeing a lot of her this year. Apparently she’s started working with PC music producer SOPHIE. So insane! So unpredictable! It’s either gonna be utterly amazing or a total car crash. Either way, you can guarantee it’s gonna be massively entertaining and totes extra.
Bebe Rexha’s one to keep our eye on this year too. We loved her angsty cult 2015 hits “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy” and “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You”. She wobbled a bit in 2016 with a slightly sell-out Nicki Minaj collaboration, but she and her reps promise that this year, dissatisfied and dysfunctional punk rock Bebe is BACK! Dissatisfied and dysfunctional is exactly how we like our pop stars, so that’s brilliant.
Speaking of which, Nicole Scherzinger’s releasing a new album at some point this year too. Coming to a G-A-Y dancefloor near you. Christ.
Have your say!