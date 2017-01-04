JULIASAYS…

- Home
- Bars
- 79 CXR
- Admiral Duncan
- Angel
- Bar Titania
- Black Cap
- Blitz
- Bloc Bar
- Bridge
- Cambria
- Candy Bar
- Central Station
- Circa
- City of Quebec
- Comptons of Soho
- Counter
- Dalston Superstore
- Duke of Wellington
- Eagle London
- Edge
- Floridita
- G-A-Y Bar
- George & Dragon
- Glory
- Green Carnation
- Greenwich
- Halfway II Heaven
- Imperial Arms
- Joiners Arms
- Kazbar
- King Eddy
- King's Arms
- Ku Bar
- Ku Candy Bar
- Kudos
- London
- London Hippodrome
- Manbar
- Mango Tree
- Molly Moggs
- National House
- New Bloomsbury Set
- Old Ship
- Prince of Greenwich
- Profile
- Retro Bar
- Riverside Tavern
- Rose & Crown
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Rupert Street
- Shadow Lounge
- Soho
- Ted's Place
- The Light Lounge
- Two Brewers
- Vault
- Victoria
- Village
- West 5
- White Swan
- Windsor Castle
- Yard
- Ye Old Rose & Crown
- Clubs
- 229
- 2AD
- Abbey Bar
- Ace Hotel
- Altitude
- Anaya
- Anexo Bar
- Apothecary
- Arcadia
- Area
- Atmos Lounge
- Audio
- Autumn Street Studios
- BackCounter
- Backstreet
- Bankside Space
- Barcode Vauxhall
- Bethnal Green Working Mens Club
- Beyond
- Black Cap
- Bloc Bar
- Bloomsbury Ballroom
- Brighton
- Brixton Club House
- Brut
- Café de Paris
- Camden Macca Bingo
- Central Station
- City of Quebec
- Clone Zone
- Club Aquarium
- Club Colosseum
- Club No65
- Concrete
- Coronet
- Coronet Theatre
- Covert
- Crucifix Lane
- Dalston Superstore
- Debut London
- Den
- Digital
- DIU
- Driver
- Eagle London
- East Bloc
- Edge
- Egg
- Electric Ballroom
- Electric Brixton
- Electrowerkz
- Escape
- Ewen Street Car Park
- Exhibit
- Exilio
- Factory
- Fire
- Fitladz East
- Funky Buddha
- George & Dragon Cabaret Bar
- Ghetto Factory
- Gloria's
- Green Carnation
- Hackney Empire
- Heaven
- Her Upstairs
- Hidden
- Hoist
- Honey Club
- Hysteria
- iCAN Studios
- Islington Metal Works
- Joiner's Arms
- Koko
- Ku Bar
- Ku Klub
- La Demence
- Latin Groove
- Lightbox
- Lime Wharf
- Lo-Profile
- London Fetish
- LSE
- Madame Jojo's
- ManBar
- Mango Tree
- Merah
- Metal Works
- Metropolis Strip Club
- Miabella
- Ministry of Sound
- Moustache Bar
- Muse Soho
- New Empowering Church
- No 65
- Nomad
- O2 Academy Brixton
- O2 Arena
- Oceana
- One Leicester Square
- One Mayfair
- Open
- Pacha
- Papa
- Paramount Club
- Pit Festival
- Profile
- Protocol
- Proud2
- Pryzm
- Pulse
- Punk
- Qube
- Queer Nation
- Renaissance Rooms
- Revenge
- Rhythm Factory
- Rise
- Riverside Tavern
- Rolling Stock
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Scala
- Shadow Lounge
- Shelter
- Shooshh
- Sidings
- Studio Space
- Sunday Night On Broadway
- Supperclub
- Sweatbox
- Ted's Place
- Tenjune
- The Archway Tavern
- The Bloc
- The Brewhouse
- The Glory
- The ICA
- The Magic Roundabout
- The Phoenix
- The Shacklewell Arms
- The Shelter
- The Steel Yard
- The Vaults Waterloo
- Tipsy
- Tobacco Dock
- Trapeze
- Troxy
- Two Brewers
- Underground Club
- Union
- Vault
- Village Underground
- Vision Video Bar
- Vogue Fabrics
- Winterville
- XOYO
- Areas
- Maps
- Features
- What's on
- The Blog
- Issues
- Community
- Contact Us
- Escorts
#JULIASAYS…
Posted on January 4, 2017
I’m always reflecting on life’s tapestry, trying to make sense of it all, but as we start 2017 with some sort of fresh approach, we have to realize that everything is a continuum of stuff that’s gone before; things play out good and bad. However, we can make things better by putting some good energy in, trying to be the best we can be, and going forward.
After last week’s full-on New Year parties, January kicks in with our fave clubs turning it out. As per usual, Dalston Superstore is hot and happening, with Spin Cycle’s 1st Birthday on Friday 6th January. Performance artist Lewis G. Burton invited me to this, as he’s hosting and doing a few of his innovative shows throughout the evening, while DJs Wax Wings, Coco Cole and Anna Wall supply the sounds from 9pm-4am.
Over in South London’s Eagle, they switch things up with cult indie ‘female fronted’ rock & pop night Debbie on Saturday 7th January, 8pm-4am. DJ heroes led by Sina Sparrow play their infectious selection that won’t let you leave the dance floor.
I’m back at The Glory Djing and hosting for Princess Julia Loves… on from 7pm-11pm on Sunday 8th January and I’ll have a star guest doing some performance! Then, I’ll be running down to cult night BoomBox… The East London party that turned into the place to be every Sunday night, until it ended on a high. Now they’re doing a one off party during London Men’s Fashion Week to celebrate 10 years since it first started, at it’s spiritual home the Hoxton Bar and Grill on Hoxton Square. Get on the guestlist, I hear it’s going to be a roadblock!!!
Have your say!