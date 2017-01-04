JULIASAYS…

I’m always reflecting on life’s tapestry, trying to make sense of it all, but as we start 2017 with some sort of fresh approach, we have to realize that everything is a continuum of stuff that’s gone before; things play out good and bad. However, we can make things better by putting some good energy in, trying to be the best we can be, and going forward.

After last week’s full-on New Year parties, January kicks in with our fave clubs turning it out. As per usual, Dalston Superstore is hot and happening, with Spin Cycle’s 1st Birthday on Friday 6th January. Performance artist Lewis G. Burton invited me to this, as he’s hosting and doing a few of his innovative shows throughout the evening, while DJs Wax Wings, Coco Cole and Anna Wall supply the sounds from 9pm-4am.

Over in South London’s Eagle, they switch things up with cult indie ‘female fronted’ rock & pop night Debbie on Saturday 7th January, 8pm-4am. DJ heroes led by Sina Sparrow play their infectious selection that won’t let you leave the dance floor.

I’m back at The Glory Djing and hosting for Princess Julia Loves… on from 7pm-11pm on Sunday 8th January and I’ll have a star guest doing some performance! Then, I’ll be running down to cult night BoomBox… The East London party that turned into the place to be every Sunday night, until it ended on a high. Now they’re doing a one off party during London Men’s Fashion Week to celebrate 10 years since it first started, at it’s spiritual home the Hoxton Bar and Grill on Hoxton Square. Get on the guestlist, I hear it’s going to be a roadblock!!!