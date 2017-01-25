JULIASAYS…

It’s always good to switch things up! Y’know, change your routine and set yourself some challenges. Things don’t always end up the way you’ve planned but you could be in for a few interesting surprises.

This week we’re thinking about visiting cult night Naked Boys Reading: The Sensual World at the Miranda, Ace Hotel on Thursday 26th from 7.30 ‘til 10.30pm. It’s a night with an intellectual slant but with the added twist of well, some naked guest readers curated around a theme.

BOiBOX presents HiSNEY at She, Soho, 23a Old Compton Street on Thursday 26th January. They tell me it’s their 50th party, so to celebrate they’re doing a Disney drag extravaganza. Expect Drag King cabaret at its finest from 7.30 – 10pm.

On Friday 27th it’s the return of BUM.P, who are re-launching at the Dalston Superstore! DJs include Jacqui Potato, Charles Jeffrey, Mark Ashley Dupé upstairs…downstairs for a change I’ll be DJing with Matt Lambert and Josh Caffe. Lots of performance action from Lucki Borgia, ZM, London Voguers and The Phoenix. 10pm – 3am!!!

I love how club nights are returning this year with a bang! What about this fab night Rad Festa at Vogue Fabrics on Friday 27th. Mixing it up with DJs Alexandre Simóes, Afonso Peixoto and Josh Quinton and performance from Kale Dogan, Jender Anomie, Elliot Reed and a welcome return of Ms Kevin Le Grand. On from 10pm – 3am.

Head over to Camden for Lewis G. Burton’s night Inferno at The Crowndale on the 27th. Lewis and DJ Sebastian Bartz are hosting an inventive evening of performance and music from 8.30pm until 4.30am.

Stay in Camden this weekend and visit Her Upstairs where on Saturday 28th Spice World celebrates all things Spice Girls with a tribute band starring Lady Lloyd as Posh Spice, Baga Chips as Ginger Spice, Silver Summers as Sporty, Honey Fox as Scary and Snow White Trash as Baby Spice. This I have to see!!!! Show time 10pm.

Glory Lates this Saturday 28th presents Myra Dubois. A surprise visit, Myra will be popping in with her international show consisting of a variety of showbiz numbers and repartee, plus a wardrobe to die for throughout the evening until 2am. I’ll be DJing downstairs there with Ninebob as well! Don’t forget I’ll be back down at The Glory on Sunday 29th for Princess Julia Loves… from 7-11pm.

Things to look out for… Grande Dame DJ Set at Spiritland on Wednesday 1st February from 8pm – 1am. Quiz Me Maybe – Don’t Drop the Soap at the Dalston Superstore, from 7pm-10pm with Just May and Dave Tester quizzing us on the topic of soap operas all in the best possible taste!