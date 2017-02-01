- Home
#JULIASAYS…
Posted on February 1, 2017
You know, I love it when people show the conviction of their dreams and aspirations and make things happen.
Take stalwart of the New York scene Lady Bunny, who is coming to London to perform a riotous run of her now infamous show Trans-Jester at the Soho Theatre starting on 14th February. Lady Bunny is a bit of a trooper, spanning quite a few decades of drag performance, DJing and singing. Her legacy includes founding gay fest Wigstock, proving she’s as relevant now as she’s ever been. Now that’s something to be proud of!
Back again this month at Dalston Superstore is club night LaGaSta, with Jacques Renault (Let’s Play House). I DJed there last month, what a great night! Get down there on Friday 3rd February when DJs Jeffrey Hinton and Wes Baggaley join Daniel T and A Man To Pet & Joseph Wilson host.
Things are hotting up for Pink Lemonade at Tipsy, a new night on Saturday 4th. 10pm – 3am, with DJs Attack Attack Attack, Terry Vietheer and Dom Top, as well as superstar host Smiley Virus.
Club 512 on Kingsland Road is where Gay Garage #4 with J-Cush is happening on 4th February. This is going to get jammed by the look of their Facebook event page. Join J-Cush, Screens Of Pleasure and Twice Shy for a real get down, 10pm – 2am!
I love a pub quiz! Over at the Retro Bar they’re having their First Retro Quiz Of The Year on Tuesday 7th. Hosted by Lola Lasagna and DJ Heidi Heelz. Get a team of up to 4 friends together and sit yourselves down at 8pm for an 8.30 start.
Now here’s something to get excited about… Lipsync 1000 is back on Wednesday 15th February at The Glory! OMG we can barely contain ourselves for this annual series of 8 heats with an actual prize of £1000. Either enter by emailing jonny@theglory.co or just get down there for an experience like no other…may the fierce be with you!
