Paunchy’s new home at The Bloc!

- Home
- Bars
- 79 CXR
- Admiral Duncan
- Angel
- Bar Titania
- Black Cap
- Blitz
- Bloc Bar
- Bridge
- Cambria
- Candy Bar
- Central Station
- Circa
- City of Quebec
- Comptons of Soho
- Counter
- Dalston Superstore
- Duke of Wellington
- Eagle London
- Edge
- Floridita
- G-A-Y Bar
- George & Dragon
- Glory
- Green Carnation
- Greenwich
- Halfway II Heaven
- Imperial Arms
- Joiners Arms
- Kazbar
- King Eddy
- King's Arms
- Ku Bar
- Ku Candy Bar
- Kudos
- London
- London Hippodrome
- Manbar
- Mango Tree
- Molly Moggs
- National House
- New Bloomsbury Set
- Old Ship
- Prince of Greenwich
- Profile
- Retro Bar
- Riverside Tavern
- Rose & Crown
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Rupert Street
- Shadow Lounge
- Soho
- Ted's Place
- The Light Lounge
- Two Brewers
- Vault
- Victoria
- Village
- West 5
- White Swan
- Windsor Castle
- Yard
- Ye Old Rose & Crown
- Clubs
- 229
- 2AD
- Abbey Bar
- Ace Hotel
- Altitude
- Anaya
- Anexo Bar
- Apothecary
- Arcadia
- Area
- Atmos Lounge
- Audio
- Autumn Street Studios
- BackCounter
- Backstreet
- Bankside Space
- Barcode Vauxhall
- Bethnal Green Working Mens Club
- Beyond
- Black Cap
- Bloc Bar
- Bloomsbury Ballroom
- Brighton
- Brixton Club House
- Brut
- Café de Paris
- Camden Macca Bingo
- Central Station
- City of Quebec
- Clone Zone
- Club Aquarium
- Club Colosseum
- Club No65
- Concrete
- Coronet
- Coronet Theatre
- Covert
- Crucifix Lane
- Dalston Superstore
- Debut London
- Den
- Digital
- DIU
- Driver
- Eagle London
- East Bloc
- Edge
- Egg
- Electric Ballroom
- Electric Brixton
- Electrowerkz
- Escape
- Ewen Street Car Park
- Exhibit
- Exilio
- Factory
- Fire
- Fitladz East
- Funky Buddha
- George & Dragon Cabaret Bar
- Ghetto Factory
- Gloria's
- Green Carnation
- Hackney Empire
- Heaven
- Her Upstairs
- Hidden
- Hoist
- Honey Club
- Hysteria
- iCAN Studios
- Islington Metal Works
- Joiner's Arms
- Koko
- Ku Bar
- Ku Klub
- La Demence
- Latin Groove
- Lightbox
- Lime Wharf
- Lo-Profile
- London Fetish
- LSE
- Madame Jojo's
- ManBar
- Mango Tree
- Merah
- Metal Works
- Metropolis Strip Club
- Miabella
- Ministry of Sound
- Moustache Bar
- Muse Soho
- New Empowering Church
- Nightclub Kolis
- No 65
- Nomad
- O2 Academy Brixton
- O2 Arena
- Oceana
- One Leicester Square
- One Mayfair
- Open
- Pacha
- Papa
- Paramount Club
- Pit Festival
- Profile
- Protocol
- Proud2
- Pryzm
- Pulse
- Punk
- Qube
- Queer Nation
- Renaissance Rooms
- Revenge
- Rhythm Factory
- Rise
- Riverside Tavern
- Rolling Stock
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Scala
- Shadow Lounge
- Shelter
- Shooshh
- Sidings
- Studio Space
- Sunday Night On Broadway
- Supperclub
- Sweatbox
- Ted's Place
- Tenjune
- The Archway Tavern
- The Backstreet
- The Bloc
- The Brewhouse
- The Glory
- The ICA
- The Magic Roundabout
- The Phoenix
- The Shacklewell Arms
- The Shelter
- The Steel Yard
- The Vaults
- The Vaults Waterloo
- Tipsy
- Tobacco Dock
- Trapeze
- Troxy
- Two Brewers
- Underground Club
- Union
- Vault
- Village Underground
- Vision Video Bar
- Vogue Fabrics
- Winterville
- XOYO
- Areas
- Maps
- Features
- What's on
- The Blog
- Issues
- Community
- Contact Us
- Escorts
Paunchy’s new home at The Bloc!
Posted on February 24, 2017
Paunchy, London’s filthiest cruise club for chunkier guys and bears, returns this weekend to a brand new, central London home.
From this Saturday, you’ll find it taking up a monthly Saturday night residency at The Bloc. The Camden venue has recently undergone a revamp to make it a considerably more cruisy and dirty play space.
Paunchy first launched back in 2014 as a weekly night at the Underground club beneath Central Station. It’s also promoted itself as a night for guys who are bigger than most and want a place where they can relax with other stocky, beefy guys and be admired in a non-attitude atmosphere.
After a brief spell in West London at Ted’s Place over the winter months, the team has been given the opportunity to relocate to the newly revamped The Bloc.
‘This fantastic venue offers good night bus services as well as being a stone’s throw from the Northern Line, now open 24 hours on weekends.
‘There’s a heated smoking area, video screens and a raunchy play area that has to be seen to be believed,” Says promoter Mitch “We’re very much looking forward to bring Paunchy to Camden and offering something different to big buys and their admirers.”
• The Bloc is at 18 Kentish Town Road, NW1 9NX. Doors are 9pm–3am with entry £3 before 10.30pm then £8.
• The first night of opening is Saturday 25th February, and they then take over the venue on a monthly basis every last Saturday of the month.
Have your say!