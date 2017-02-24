Paunchy’s new home at The Bloc!

Paunchy, London’s filthiest cruise club for chunkier guys and bears, returns this weekend to a brand new, central London home.

From this Saturday, you’ll find it taking up a monthly Saturday night residency at The Bloc. The Camden venue has recently undergone a revamp to make it a considerably more cruisy and dirty play space.

Paunchy first launched back in 2014 as a weekly night at the Underground club beneath Central Station. It’s also promoted itself as a night for guys who are bigger than most and want a place where they can relax with other stocky, beefy guys and be admired in a non-attitude atmosphere.

After a brief spell in West London at Ted’s Place over the winter months, the team has been given the opportunity to relocate to the newly revamped The Bloc.

‘This fantastic venue offers good night bus services as well as being a stone’s throw from the Northern Line, now open 24 hours on weekends.

‘There’s a heated smoking area, video screens and a raunchy play area that has to be seen to be believed,” Says promoter Mitch “We’re very much looking forward to bring Paunchy to Camden and offering something different to big buys and their admirers.”

• The Bloc is at 18 Kentish Town Road, NW1 9NX. Doors are 9pm–3am with entry £3 before 10.30pm then £8.

• The first night of opening is Saturday 25th February, and they then take over the venue on a monthly basis every last Saturday of the month.