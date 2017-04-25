This gorgeous pole vaulter has just come out as gay

Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber announced yesterday morning that he is a homosexual!

“Gay and proud!” he said in a Facebook post. “I continue to grow as a person and have a great support group. My parents are my greatest support and have helped me through a lot recently. To my friends, you are always my friends and I love you too!’

Welcome, Shawn! And also, well done for your commendable courage!

In this day and age, people seem to think coming out isn’t a massive deal anymore, but actually it is. It’s an especially big deal in the sporting industry which – despite Victoria Beckham’s best efforts – is still massively homophobic.

And our Shawn isn’t just any pole vaulter. He’s a Mark & Spencers pole vaulter! Sorry, no, he’s a WORLD CHAMPION pole vaulter! Yes! AND he’s competed in the Olympics.

So Shawn, prepare yourself; you’ll be getting calls from magazines before you know it – Attitude are probably googling your PR agency as we speak. Hey Attitude!

Anyway, here are some gorgey pics of Shawn:

