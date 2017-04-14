Miss Sink The Pink 2017 tonight!

Miss Sink The Pink – Who will nab the crown off 2016’s winner, Georgie Bee?



The drag superstars of Sink The Pink are back again after last month’s sell-out Toy Ball at Troxy. This time round, they’re taking over the glamorous Clapham Grand for their annual search of Miss Sink The Pink! Basically, it’s just like Miss Universe, but with less Donald Trump and swimsuit contests, and way more over-the-top, kaleidoscopic ridiculousness!

As per usual, they’ve got a star-studded bundle of celeb judges with them as well, including an international supermodel, a Hollywood movie star, a girl-band member, plus a performance from a top-secret popstar as well. With previous sets coming from Mel C, Sophie Ellis-Bexter, and B*Witched, you just know that this ain’t FAKE NEWS.

Tickets are still available to purchase from dice.fm, but they’re down to their last few, so don’t hesitate in snatching yourselves one before it’s too late!

But before you do, here are the contestants that are gonna be fiercely competing for the prestigious title!

Asttina Mandella

Crystal Beth

Grace Oni Smith

Holly Styrene

Just May

Knockout

And last but by no means least, Miss Craig!

Miss Sink The Pink 2017 is on Friday 14th April at Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John’s Hill, Clapham Junction, SW11 1TT, 9pm-3am, Tickets are available from dice.fm

