JULIASAYS – Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

What do you do if you feel like a freak?! Trying to fit in can work against you as far as I can see. Turn the things you love into your work, live out your dreams. It’s an act of bravery, I know, but the strength of conviction is on your side! Yeah, those are my words of wisdom today… and when you’ve pondered all that, get out and about because there’s a like-minded community ready to embrace you.

The news this week is that West End weekly Bombshell is moving to alternate Fridays at MUSE, 23 Frith Street, Soho, starting on May 19th. It’s a night like no other with Lady Lloyd, Silver Summers and Raven Mandella DJing a mix of faves and classics. Star turns are expected-there’s a stage and the night is hosted by Honey Foxx with Tasty Tim meeting and greeting you on the door from 10pm till 3am.

SWEAT at Dalston Superstore on Friday 19th is looking towards Paris for inspiration with DJ Nick V on the basement decks along with SWEAT resident Pavliné. Upstairs Tafkanik, Iona and fave Nic Fischer till 3am!

Then on Friday 20th May, A Man To Pet is back at the Dalston Superstore with VERS BOYS!!! Joined by an exotic troop of gogo boys dancing all night long to major music from Fannar, Johnny Kalifornia, Stathis, Vangelis and of course Pet herself!

At The Glory this week Hungama – A Big Gay Indian Wedding on Saturday 20th is where the theme of ‘fun, culture, spectacle and wonder’ take centre-stage for an evening presented and curated by Ryan Lanji. DJ’s Lil India and DJ Ritu from Club Kali, Bollywood drag performers and ‘spectacular’ set design from Max Allen to get you in the mood! On till 3am this week!

Over in South London, it’s time for a ‘mega bear fest!’ at the Electric

Brixton (formerly The Fridge)… The BIG BRÜT Birthday on Saturday 20th. Join in the fun with a beyond DJ roster including Tom Stephan, Hifi Sean, Ben Jamin and DJ Dreadful. 10pm till 6am.

These Dalston Superstore brunches are fast becoming cult happenings, I’m not kidding… from 12 midday to 4pm on Sunday 21st May, it’s the turn of ShayShay’s Breakfast in Bed Sunday Brunch. They are so much fun and ShayShay serves it with lashings of music and humourous anecdotes galore!

