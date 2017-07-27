Performer Harry Clayton-Wright celebrates decriminalisation with lots of pictures of himself having sex

THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT. Performer and entertainer Harry Clayton-Wright has marked 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality, with lots of pictures of himself having hot gay sex.

What would Barclays Bank make of THAT, eh? It’s a wonderfully anarchic, totally appropriate statement – a fabulous, confident gay man, having sex without shame or fear of ramifications. Well done Harry! Ten points to Gryffindor.

Advertisement

It’s made us think of something we actually feel really strongly about – CENSORSHIP. Like, showing someone’s head being smashed in on primetime television is perfect acceptable, but is anal sex allowed? No! It’s ridiculous.

Basically, everyone needs to grow up. This is 2017. We need to call a spade a spade and a cumshot facial a cumshot facial. We’re going to write a whole comprehensive feature on this as soon as we can be bothered. But today’s Thursday, which is basically Friday, which is basically the weekend, so we’re off to have a drink. Bye!

Harry Clayton-Wright is currently starring in Briefs at Underbelly Festival. More info here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

