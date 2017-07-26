Queens Of SHE BAR

We meet the women behind London’s only venue that caters specifically for LBTQ women!

KU Group-owned Old Compton Street venue SHE Soho is the only venue in London that caters specifically for LBTQ women!

After a few months on hiatus from the scene, they’ve just re-opened with a swanky new refurb (or, if you’re into really bad puns, SHEfurb!) and loads of exciting stuff planned for the future. We spoke to owner Gary, PR Manager Tina and Manager Bex about one of the London scene’s most important spaces!

BEX

We are VERY happy, and excited, to show the world our SHE re-furb! We’ve listened to our customers and what they wanted to change in the venue, and made it look incredibly modern – matching our Ku sibling venues! It’s opened the space up completely, with a stripped-back industrial feel, suiting the shape and style of the building itself. There lighting, sound, drinks… have all had an upgrade. We are also proud to be featuring artwork by up and coming queer women and artists.

TINA

It’s incredibly important that queer women have safe spaces in the city, where they can escape the male gaze and find romance without having their love lives fetishised and without being harassed. It’s also Incredibly important that LBTQ businesses support each other, which is why we’re incredibly excited about this re-launch, where we look forward to further collaborations with more LBTQ events and businesses.

GARY

SHE is the latest bar to be totally overhauled and re-opens this Thursday. It is London’s only full time dedicated lesbian venue. What makes me particularly proud is the wide range of customers that visit our venues, in both age and orientation. We host events as varied as Pat Cash’s ‘Lets Talk About Gay Sex & Drugs’ at Ku Leicester Sq. to ‘Boi Box’ a regular Drag King event at SHE Soho.

Our Cocktail Venue The Light Lounge hosts everything from book launches to IT professional office parties. and serves a damn good cocktail too!

SHE Soho is at 23a, Old Compton Street, W1D 5JL. Open 4pm – 11:30pm Monday to Thursday, midday – midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and midday – 10:30pm on Sundays.

