DJ Of The Week – SST

She’s playing at PATSY on Friday and here are her top tunes!

This week’s sonorous spin-star of DJ Of The Week, is super duper NYC chick SST! We sat down with her ahead of her set at Patsy at Dalston Superstore this Friday and got the lowdown on her top tunes and various musical leanings. Gorgey!

Hey Sara! Describe yourself in one juicy sentence!

Scent-sensitive DJ who brings immersive bullshit to dancefloors around the world with CHERYL, the New York based art collective (I also DJ sans immersive bullshit in London and Paris).

What can we expect from your set?

A lot of fun house and disco that will make you move and also maybe make out.

Who in the world would you most like to DJ with?

Karim & Karam and Octo Octa!

SST’S TOP TEN TUNES

PNAU – Chameleon (Crookers Remix)

This song makes me feel like I’m at the sexiest underwater dance party where everyone is hypnotized by the bass.





Waterson – Tell Me (KDA Club Vocal)

Everything about this track grooves: the smooth vocals over those happy house chords, plus the bass moving everything along.

DJ Sneak – Fix My Sink (Original Mix)

Super funky horns + home repair innuendos. Yes.

Crooked Man – The Girl With Better Clothes (Original Mix)

I’m a sucker for hand claps and robot sounds! It’s like a party inside a computer.

Hubbabubbaklubb – Mopedbart

This sounds absolutely incredible on a good system. That funky bass will melt your face off.

Jax Jones ft. Mike Dunn, MNEK – House Work (Extended Mix)

It’s just fucking fun!

Fitness ft. Morello – Important Fitness

Adam Moerder has produced some of my favorite tracks over the past few years. I love how this one is dreamy, bouncy, and just a little sleazy.

ABBA – The Visitors

I LOVE THIS SONG. It has the most satisfying buildup and payoff. Also, there’s always at least one person passionately singing along to the lyrics when you play it out.

Mousse T. – Horny ‘98 (Original Mix)

A classic.

Caustic Window – 101 Rainbows Ambient Mix

My #1 CTFD song. I can listen to this on repeat for actual days.

Catch SST at Patsy this Friday 18th at Dalston Superstore, 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB. 9pm-3am.

