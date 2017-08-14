Sometimes, you fall out of love just to fall right back in love with places you used to go to all the time. Sometimes you just need a bit of a break to remember all the things you loved about somewhere and revisit with a refreshed attitude.

There’s loads of places that just keep on going – like Heaven! I used to DJ there right up until the 00s. Perhaps I’m due a visit! I love going on pub crawls around Soho, and there’s so many to choose from; Comptons, The Admiral Duncan, The Kings Arms, Molly Moggs and of course the further afield Halfway To Heaven and the Retro Bar. And what about places that you think might have gone forever? Take The Joiners Arms that to all intents and purposes is about to get reinvented so I’ve heard!

I’m enjoying Just May and her mission into the world of drag! Witness Just May Does Geri at LimeWharf on Friday 18th August at 7pm, where there will be a screening of Just May’s documentary following an obsession with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell. Catch a performance and a Q & A and have a drink!

The Glory, my East London local, also has so much going on… MEAT – The Glory Takeover on Friday 18th August is revving up for a full on night over both floors. DJs include Nicolas Fischer, the MEAT boys themselves and I’ll be DJing in the bar. OMG! Best drag name alert; The Nightbus is back in town for this night doing her latest map cabaret! On till 3am…

Back this month at East Bloc, it’s Pink Lemonade #6 – Lets Have a Kiki on Saturday August 19th. Special guest DJ this month is none other than pop legend Ana Matronic from The Scissor Sisters, joining residents Trafanik and Dom Top. Wait there’s more because hosts and dancers include Georgie Bee, Matthew Renaudin and Tyler Drake. On until 6am!

Here’s one not to miss; Roofstock! Queer Roof Party Fundraiser for Kaleidoscope Trust Wednesday 23rd August. Dalston Superstore and The Glory team up for this midweek fundraiser at the Dalston Roof Park, 18 Ashwin Street, E8. DJs Dan Beaumont, Disco Spritz, Happy Endings and Will Cozforg. Cabaret from Margo Marshall, Phoenix, Rudi Douglas (The Big Gay Song Book). Hosted by Ginger Johnson. 5pm – 11pm with an after party at Uncontrollable Urge at Dalston Superstore!

Gay Bingo Boat Party! It’s back on Sunday 3rd September. Just letting you know in advance because this is quite a legendary party… Cast away at 1.30 and until 6pm sail down the River Thames with drag stars Jonny Woo, John Sizzle and Ma Butcher.

