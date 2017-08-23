Princess Julia’s Bank Holiday Party Picks!

East London royalty, HRH Princess Julia, shares the only parties you need to know about this weekend!

Never before have we been so well-connected and informed. The internet has provided a platform to care and share on, voice an opinion and have a good old moan on. But if you want some ‘live’ action there’s still a multitude of real life interaction going on…

The Royal Iconic International House of Magnifque presents Vogue & Ballroom – A History Talk & Panel Discussion at LimeWharf on Thursday 24th August. This is one such moment to engage and find out more about this seminal dance and community movement that has spanned four decades, continually reinventing and revitalizing itself. On from 6pm until 9pm, there will be a screening of short film En Vogue, and a discussion with guests Roy Inc, Munroe Bergdorf, Tamsier Aviance, Princess Magnifque and DivaD Magnifique.

Our friends at Dalston Superstore are always thinking of ways to join our community with elements of dance and club life, art and archive and people who come up with nights like AWFUL – Another Homosexual Dance Party on Friday 25th August. Join Ginger Johnson and Jacqui Potato upstairs and Wes Baggaley and Chaka Khan’t downstairs, with door Lady Bourgeoise!

Advertisement

And on Saturday 26th at DSS, give it up for a TUSK takeover with Doc Sleep & Sanjay Sur for some serious beat matching upstairs and down. Tusk fam include James Ballie, Chris Camplin, Ant C and NuAge. On till 4am!

The Glory this Saturday 26th presents Glory Lates with Mzz Kimberley’s POC Cabaret from 9pm. Legend Mzz Kimberley sings live and introduces her special guests including Demezla Toy and Azara Meghie. Jonny Woo DJs upstairs and Guy Williams will be down below.

Before you know it, it’s a Bank Holiday! Lots going on on Sunday 27th August, so here are my tips…go to Private Life On The Roof at Dalston Roof Park with Fat Tony ruling with DJs Maze & Masters and Mark Ashley Dupé. Starts at 4pm, on till midnight!

Then, get down to WUT? CLUB: Slumber Party Ball at the Arcola Theatre Sunday 27th. Dance mayhem and dress to impress special guest DJs A B S O L U T E, Raven Mandella, Joshua James, Coco Cole and Lewis G Burton.



Summer BANG Holiday is the Joiners Arms party at Metropolis on Sunday 27th, 9pm – 3am. Expect a hedonistic vibe from DJ’s Eduardo Herrera, Jeffrey Hinton and Pierre Parnis #lovelifeliberty!

Little Gay Brother is in town, and on at Omeara, 6 O’Meara Street, SE1 Sunday 27th. It’s their new home and they’re going on until 4am with DJs The Menendez Brothers, Wax Wings, Terry Vietheer and Chaka Khan’t.

Chapter 10 puts on a gay rave like no other! §10.24 | Summer Rave at Bloc on Sunday 27th is one of those nights to immerse yourself in. Music from Dan Beaumont and Charlie Porter, 11pm – 6am. Beats, twirls and lazer lights! It’s going on!

Further ahead on Friday September 1st, it’s Adonis HOMO warehouse RAVE with Bushwacka! At a new venue just up from Dalston from 10pm until 4am, with DJs Bushwacka, Sonikuku, Guy Williams, Dave Kendrick and NineBob & Sugarbear going back-to-back. You’ll have to get online for more info, i.e. where to get tickets!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

