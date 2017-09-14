Got something to say? Then shout it out loud…I commend the voices in our community this week and have been taking notes. We all want to live in a fairer world, a world of equality, non-violence and acceptance. So many of our alternative nights incorporate a sense of activism presented in such ingenious ways…

The ShayShay Show is back with Jade-Aid on Friday 15th at art space LimeWharf. ShayShay forges ahead with an evening of performance in aid of ‘rapping powerhouse’ C’Aaron aka Jade who is on a transformative journey. Guests on the night include C’Aaron, Travis Alabanza, Just May, Cissy, Miss Craig, Lucy Fizz and Natalie Geographic. Shows start at 7:30pm, and the evening ends at 11pm.

Carry on the cause and go to Dalston Superstore for We Are Family: Trans Fundraiser! on Friday 15th, where till 3am Nicolas Fischer, Fannar, Munroe Bergdorf and Happy Players DJ. Hosted by Just May and friends, all in support of Gendered Intelligence, Jade (C’Aaron) and Jaye Ward.

Join an art vibe get down to the ICA Gallery where Stewart Uoo presents It Gets Better on Friday 15th. This is an annual night hosted by artist Stewart Uoo from NYC’s Artists Space. Performance, music and film screenings from an array underground talent including No Bra, Larry B, Pandoras Jukebox and Victor Barragan, Rian Picknell. Starts at 8pm and goes on until very late!

Advertisement

One of my faves up at VFD, RAD FESTA is at Vogue fabrics on Friday 15th. They’re celebrating two years of a night that sets a scene of what the spirit of London clubbing is all about…a bit kooky, spontaneous and very friendly. They say Rad Festa is Dead tonight with DJs Alexandre Simoes and Afonso Peixoto, Jeffrey Hinton and Josh Quinton. Performance from Kevin Le Grand, Kale Dogan and Manly Stanley. 10pm – 3am.

Not strictly a new night, but there’s a reinvention of a club night coming up – Gloria’s at a new venue Wringer and Mangle which is over in Spitalfields, 94 Middlesex Street, E1 on Friday 15th. Expect late night debauchery with DJs Tery Vietheer, Neil Prince and Louie Banks. 8pm till late.

On Saturday 16th, I’ll be up at A Man To Pet’s Girly Party at Dalston Superstore, for a night with my girlfriends. With DJs me lols, Hole Star, Maria Politi, Chaka Khan’t, Dance Armstrong and Pet Piss all night over the two levels plus faboo girly go go dancers on the bar! On until 3am.

And my dears, I’ll be back at The Glory on Sunday 17th with a Princess Julia Loves… this week I’m on a fashion tip, well it is London Fashion Week!!! Come and join me with special guests for a really lovely evening, ha ha! On till 1pm, free to get in Princess Julia Loves… Fashion!

Looking ahead… David Hoyle – October Revolution starts on 5th October for 5 weeks at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern and then forthcoming book launch, David Hoyle’s Parallel Universe created by photographer Holly Revell on 18th October at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

