Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

Could this be the lull before the storm as we find ourselves in mid-November, suddenly getting ready for seasonal festivities ahead?! Ha ha…well, our inventive and entertaining scenes are always laying on a spread of exciting stuff to keep us thinking outside the box.

One of our favourite haunts, Dalston Superstore, welcomes back Homostash Movember 3.0 on Friday 10th November. This is the night where everyone can work some facial hair, help raise some money for charity Movember Foundation UK and get down to some fierce beats from the likes of Alejando Alvarez, Tafkanik, Edu Gantous and some even fiercer dancing from Georgie Bee and Ashraf Ejjbair on the bar! And on Saturday 11th, join Fémmme Fraîche #013 Birthday Bash – Dalston Superstore. Yes, you might feel like you’ve moved in, but you might get a case of ‘fomo fraîche’ if you don’t! Catch DJs Michelle Manetti and Sandra Le in the basement and Linzi Symonds and Darren Skene working the bar until 3am with their own musical agenda.

Drop in center and one of our fave hotspots The Glory has an array of stuff going on, starting Thursday 9th and Boibox East: Rant & Rave, Friday 10th Super Friday with Crystal Beth and Saturday 11th Glory Lates – Cabaret Whore.

On the art front, there’s a group show Between the Sword and the Wall at the Islington Arts Factory featuring the work of artist Miguel Angel Ferrer. It’s opening on Friday 10th, and is on until 17th November. And up at the temple of art and culture the ICA, Post-Cyber Feminist International starts on Wednesday 15th till 19th November. ‘Transversing the fields of art, philosophy, performance, politics and gender theory’. Get all the deets at www.ica.art because it looks really interesting!

This month Sink The Pink is back with a panto! Yes my dears, Sink The Pink Present The Queens Head from Wednesday 15th November at The Pub on the lower ground floor in Selfridges…really get yerselves in the mood with an ‘immersive knees up and show’ created by drag artiste Ginger Johnson aka Donald Marshall! Doors 7pm – book tickets now! sinkthepink.co.uk

