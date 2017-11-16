Saddle Up for One of London’s Most Daring Club Nights

The Stable is debauched and daring!

The Stable has built a huge following of adventurous gay men of over the last two years and returns to Fire & Lightbox Complex, Vauxhall, London this Thursday for another thrilling ‘Horse Fair’.

To take part you must choose one of three roles: a mare, a stable lad or a stallion.

The mare plays the passive role, his face fully covered to remove sight and smell and dampen their hearing. The sensory depravation heightens the perception of the other senses. The mare is usually dressed in just boots or trainers.

Often leathered up, the stallions are introduced to the mares when the guests come together and the mares are placed up for auction. Still blindfolded the mares are paired with the stallions without ever seeing their faces, before being led deeper into the club where the real action begins.

It’s intense, it’s erotic and it allows all parties to live out a multitude of sexual fantasies. The mare has no idea who will be taking control of his body, what to expect next or how things are going to happen. The stallions are charged with masculinity and power.

The coming together can be overwhelmingly carnal, high in excitement, anticipation and awakening new senses. The stallion is free to enjoy full control over the submissive, experiment with touch and positions and achieve a utopia of his own. The stable lads are on hand to ensure the mare’s safety.

Many gay men are unable to experiment with role-play and control as much as they’d like. And there’s nothing wrong with even the most debauched of fantasies as long as it’s in a controlled, safe environment. Jamie HP Events created The Stable to make it easy to experiment and play, in a well known London location. The format of the night also makes The Stable ideal if you want to come to a Horse Fair alone.

The Stable is a private party and you must register for your invitation by visiting www.jamiehp.co.uk/signup.

The Stable ‘Mayfair Horse Fair’ is this coming Thursday 16th November.

Fire London . Entry £12. Doors 9pm – 2am.

www.twitter.com/jamiehpevents

