Happy New Queer! 

From giving up Ubers, to spreading the love far and wide, this week London’s cabaret stars share their New Year’s resolutions for 2017…

Miss Hope Springs

My New Year’s resolution is to let go of the past. And when you’ve had a past like mine that’s easier said than done. I resolve to say to myself in the mirror every day, ‘You will never be as young and beautiful again as you are today’. (Unless of course you pop over to the Czech Republic and visit that nice Dr. Nipp N. Tuck).

Rubyyy Jones

2016 was about letting go further and facing the world with a glittering balance of fierceness and fragility. I’m inspired by the incredible LGBTQ+ community we’re in, especially and specifically the QTIPOC who are so creative, passionate, intelligent, gracious and tremendous, that I am consistently moved, educated and inspired by. Thank you to them for all they’ve brought to our round table, Facebook pages and nights out this year. SO, 2017 for me is all about laser focus and soft strength!

Sum Ting Wong

I MUST stop getting Ubers, I’ve literally spent hundreds of pounds on them in the last few months. I have two perfectly good legs and a very expensive Oyster card which I’m already paying for. I’m not a princess, or Mariah Carey, I can get the bus just like Jeremy Corbyn. Hopefully this will be one I can stick to, unlike that quitting smoking or joining the gym. #femmefat&asian

Mary Mac

My New Year’s resolution is to wear more tartan of course! Also, I want to learn as many Eurovision songs as possible, maybe not even in English. Not that anyone understands most of what I say anyway. Finally, I want to crowd surf in every cabaret venue in the country purely to get my haggis felt.

Lenard Pink

In 2017 we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of the Male Homosexual Act, so in accordance with our historical struggles, victories and controversial past, my resolutions for the year ahead are to be louder, camper and prouder. And to help challenge and confront negativity in and out our diverse community. That sounds a little like a Miss World riposte, doesn’t it? But I mean it.

Son Of a Tutu

Miss Tutu’s New Year’s resolution is to back a winning team. After Brexit, Trump and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, in 2017 I’m gonna keep on smoking and drinking and, will back Myra Dubois to win the X Factor.

Carmen Dioxide

My New Years resolution is to be known more as Carmen Dioxide and less as “who?” I’m also going to be hitting the gym, so hopefully I’ll look less like Ursula turning back to the slim women from the sea witch when changing out of my corset. And SEX, lots more sex – by the end of 2017 I want to have ridden enough cock to make a seasoned whore blush.

Charlie Hides

I plan to have electroshock therapy to erase 2016 from my memory. I also plan to stop listening to rumours…

D.E Experience

I’ve decided to exercise much more, eat less fat, more fibre, more fruit, more fresh veg and nothing processed. The boredom is sure to get me before I feel any benefits. I’ve also decided to have much more oral sex, but Grindr style: sitting down and talking it over. Honestly. I’ve never ‘discussed’ sex this much in my life. If conversations were orgasms I’d be dead from exhaustion.

Topsie Redfern

Firstly, I want to try and regain my gag reflex after the one-on-one vocal lessons I had with Son Of A Tutu. My voice is now so open for our Summertime duet. Secondly, I’m going to do one thing every day that makes me happy (aside from private vocal lessons with Tutu).