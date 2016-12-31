Iconic Scene Moments Of 2016

GOD, so much has happened this year out and about on the gay scene! And we’ve been there for ALL of it. And we’ve taken PHOTOS of it. Which is good, because if we hadn’t we probably wouldn’t have remembered it happened.

The thing we love most about the gay scene, particularly London’s gay scene, is the rough-and-ready, unpredictable, and frankly insane way that events unfold. One minute you’re queuing up at a cash machine on Bethnal Green Road, the next you’re throwing up in Lady Gaga’s handbag. That’s just the way it goes.

So here, they are, 2016’s most iconic scene moments!

The Soho Blackout

For approximately two hours on Friday 25th November, Soho became the world’s biggest darkroom when Old Compton Street and the surrounding area were plunged into darkness due to an unprecedented power outage. We were in Comptons when it happened, and they just put out some candles and acted as if nothing had happened. That’s some good old fashioned stiff-upper lip britishness for you innit! Blackout? Why don’t you just have another beer then. Sigh.

Sophia’s big reveal!

One of our fave club kids with legs for days and a heart of gold, Sophia Osbourne came out as trans just last month! Well done Sofia, we love you!

The Gay Bingo Boat Party

Always pretty much the best day of the year, this was NO EXCEPTION. Seamen and Sizzle everywhere. The holy gay bingo trinity of Johnny Woo, John Sizzle and Ma Butcher don’t so much host a gay bingo boat party, as sort of careen around it, with a few hosting duties thrown in. Raucous and mad, it was THE event of the year and always is.

The opening of Her Upstairs

A couple of months back, Meth, Joe and George opened chintzily chic cabaret venue Her Upstairs, and it was a ROARING success. In fact it still continues to be. A new venue is always a pleasure, but a new venue like this, which caters so caringly to the queer community, is even more of a pleasure. Keep doing what you’re doing kids!

“Broken Britain”

We can’t reiterate the entire video because it’s too vile – even for the profanity laden pages of QX – but this phrase in particular marks an iconic scene social media moment. DJ and scenester Lady Lloyd uploaded a video of her and Baga Chipz wasted on the streets of Soho, in which they film a couple across the street getting up to some very post-watershed activities, and then Lloyd proclaims that it’s down to “broken Britain”. Obscene. Outrageous. Iconic.

The Attitude Awards

Our pals over at Attitude had their annual glitzy award ceremony and this year was PARTICULARLY major. Alan Cumming was running around with a bottle of champagne, MNEK was looking stunning in an all-pink suit, and Graham Norton was characteristically catty. A job well done.

That time Lady Gaga turned up at Dollar Baby

Possibly THE most iconic moment of the year. Jodie Harsh, we tip our wigs to you. Everyone was dancing away, minding their own business, then a blacked out car screeches to a halt in front of Metropolis Gentlemen’s Club, and drag socialite Jodie Harsh steps out, arm in arm with none other than LADY FUCKING GAGA, who’s wearing denim hotpants and a boobtastic crop top.

That time Lady Gaga turned up at The Moth Club



Before Dollar Baby, she did a surprise gig at intimiate East London dive The Moth Club, flinging her microphone around to new single Perfect Illusion. Fashion bloggers and fixie bike owners fell over each other to get a selfie.

That time Lady Gaga turned up at The Albert Kennedy Trust

THEN, Lady Gaga hoot-footed it over to LGBT homeless charity The Albert Kennedy Trust, and a had a cuppa and a Bourbon with them in their office kitchen. WHAT IS LIFE.

The time Jacqui Potato met Björk, while dressed as Björk

In possibly the most meta moment of 2016, East London’s favourite carbohydrate Jacqui Potato, who loves dressing as Icelandic songstress Björk, actually bumped into Björk while dressed as Björk. The London gay scene is exhausting.

Connor Morris’ Halloween look

Connor Morris dressed as a table for Halloween, complete with Halloween crackers and a plate of sweets. Ridiculous. Iconic. Ridiculous.

Drag queens storming around the Natural History Museum

For some bizarre reason, Pride In London organized an event in collaboration with the Natural History Museum, Gok Wan, the London Gay Men’s Chorus and a bunch of drag queens. Everyone got wasted and stormed around the dinosaur skeletons. At one point we saw Courtney Dix trying to give poppers to a velociraptor. Iconic.

The Orlando Vigil

In a simultaneously heartwarming and heartbreaking show of solidarity to our American cousins, we held a vigil in Soho attended by thousands of people, to commemorate the victims of the attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. It made international headlines and was seen around the world. If there’s anything we should remember from this year, it’s this <3

Siobhan from The Sugababes accidentally revealing MKS’ new album in the middle of Pride

Now, we KNOW this happened because we were stood a few feet away. Siobhan Donaghy off of The Sugababes was being interviewed by a local radio station on top of a pride bus during gay pride (obvs) and everyone was a bit drunk and she accidentally let slip that MKS have a new album coming out next year! They then played ‘Freak Like Me’, the first Sugababes song to be released after Siobhan left the band. Oops!

The Cambridge Heath Ball and Crawl

This bonkers bank holiday outdoor drag spectacular was one of those magical events were just EVERYTHING is perfect. If you’ve been to one, you’ll know what we mean. The atmosphere is electric with excitement and love, and everything just WORKS. Hosted by Bistrotheque, courtesy of fash mag slags Max Allen, Maxi Moore and Lewis G Burton, it was a beautiful kaleidoscope of champagne-spewing, sequin-spattered wonderfulness. The title of Miss Cambridge Heath 2016 was won by Bourgeoisie!