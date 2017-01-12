Do ever feel like everything’s gone tits up?!

I do, especially this time of year. Fear not, delve into #JuliaSays and enjoy the never-ending social whirl of London’s nightlife and all it has to offer…

After celebrating its 2nd birthday last week, The Glory have plans for 2017 with some really inventive nights ahead. On Thursday 12th January, they pay tribute to George Michael, who was such a huge icon in our lives. At Club Tropicana expect star turns, all the classic tunes and a chance to pay homage in style.

Up at Dalston Superstore, the party never ends! Homostash – Let’s Get Naked with guest Berliner DJ Spencer Reed downstairs and Martyn Fitzgerald upstairs, plus lovely Ted Rogers gyrating on the bar! It’s always fun and it’s back on Friday 13th. On Saturday 14th the fabulous Honey Dijon returns to the DSS… Femmmé Fraîche is back joining DJs Michelle Manetti and Sandra Le. 9pm – 4am.

Bowie fanatics, this one’s for you! Let’s Dance – A Celebration Of David Bowie on Friday 13th at The Grand, Clapham Junction. Brought to us by superfans TheMenWhoFellToEarth, who will be DJing, plus dance troupe Hot Heels AKA The Queen Bitches, and a David Bowie Tribute from David Live. Starting a 10pm going on until 3am!

Who’s been to Daddy Issues? It’s at the little Dalston dive called Tipsy and it’s back on Friday 13th… DJ’s James Bartlett, Borja Peña special guest DJ Bouffant Bouffant, hosted by Ollywood and Dom Top!

On 15th January I really am back at The Glory for Princess Julia Loves… Okay it’s a casual Sunday night starting at 7pm ending at 11pm where I have a star guest on.

Now we all need to get an education… on Tuesday 17th January, London Stories: Gay London hosts a panel talk chaired by author and DJ Bill Brewster, where it’s a chance to get a glimpse of times gone by. On the panel DJs Luke Howard, Jeffrey Hinton and Norman Scott, who began DJing in the late 1950’s and founded Bang! This looks so fascinating, it’s taking place at Second Home, 60-80 Hanbury Sreet, E1, 7-9pm.