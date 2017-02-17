The next stop is Love Station, please alight here for London’s newest party! Mind the gap. Stand to the right. If we keep saying tube-related things, at least one should be vaguely relevant you’d have thought. Well, you’d be wrong. Please ensure you have all of your belongings. The next train has been cancelled due to industrial action. Let’s just leave it there, shall we?

Anyway, Love Station is down in Brixton on a Sunday night, which as we always say here at QX, is the most scandalous night to party. You can pretend that you aren’t constrained by a Mon-Fri 9-5 job, when we all know you’ll be calling in sick to your line manager called Emma at about 8.15am the next morning. They’ve got plenty of familiar DJ faces from all over the London gay scene, with Wayne G (Heaven), Bobby Blanco (XXL), and Afrochick (Bootylicious), spinning all kinds of house, funky house, and garage to get you dancing into the week. As well as that, Justin Ballard and DJ Linden C will be taking over the Hotel Room, plus special guests in the boudoir room, where we hope we’re able to recline smoulderingly onto a chaise longue and twirl our hair.

So, book a ticket, book a flexi-day, book a man, because this looks major!

• Love Station is on Sunday 26th February at Prince of Wales, 467-469 Brixton Road, SW9 8HH, 10pm-6am, £8 adv