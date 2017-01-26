Tareq at Men Inc.

Men Inc. is the weekly Friday homosocial at Vauxhall’s Eagle; equal measures boozy, cruisy and floozy, attracting all manners of beefy blokes, hot boys and everyone in between.

You can catch some of the scene’s best disco and house DJs, as well as regular BBQs in the beer garden, when the weather is less… melodramatically Antarctic. It’s a great way to kick off the weekend, all beers, boys and beats. That’s our mantra, that is.

They also have a brand-new promoter, Tareq, a DJ and recording artist who’s done more remixes than you’ve had hot dicks. THAT MANY. We asked him some questions on what he’s got in store for Men Inc.

So, you’re the new Men Inc. promoter! What are you going to bring to the night?

The idea is to make things a bit darker and sexier, with the focus being primarily on music and atmosphere. Lee Benjamin, the creative director, came up with a new logo and artwork, which I think reflects the new minimalistic aesthetic really well. I’m actually very proud to work with this amazing team of people who have the same vision as me for a good night out. The music is mainly house, disco house and nu disco, I personally believe music is the most important factor for people who want to enjoy a night out, dance and flirt.

Have you got any DJs or special guests lined up for the next couple of weeks?

We will be bringing in special guests every so often and there are plans for the next few weeks already. This Friday, we have Hifi Sean as a guest on the decks. He’s a great artist and DJ and has a great single out at the moment!

How would you describe your music taste?

I have quite broad eclectic tastes. I am also a singer/songwriter and producer myself, but my heart really belongs to electronic music. Good music that brings out feelings of joy, that makes you want to dance, fall in love and enjoy life with its ups and downs.

Name a song that sums up Men Inc. for you.

That’s a hard one, but I would say “Markas – Love”. It’s a sexy groovy track.

Name a man that sums up Men inc. for you.

Oh I don’t know – Tom Hardy maybe. Have a think about that and decide if you want to come down and check us out

What’s one of the songs you turn to that just gets feet on the dance floor?

Hercules & Love Affair – My Offence (Detroit Swindle’s Anger Management remix) It’s a floor filler!

What’s your go-to response to people asking for requests?

I’m very happy to respond to people that have requests and if it’s something that I have and fits the set I’ll gladly play it, unfortunately that isn’t always the case. I have been asked to play RNB when clearly my set was house music. . . .

Would you have played Donald Trump’s inauguration if he had asked you?

Now there’s a request I would have no problems in turning down.

• Men Inc. is every Friday at Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY. 9pm-4am, £5 after 10pm