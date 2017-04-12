JULIASAYS – 12th April 2017 – Discerning scene musings from the queen of East London!

Suddenly love is in the air! Yes, spring is here this weekend, so let’s spread the love and get out and about because my dears, there is just so much going on and we don’t want to miss a thing…

Let’s start off with A Man To Pet’s Last Supper at the Bistrotheque, starting Thursday 13th April and on until the 16th, with evening shows at 7pm. A brilliant scenario is planned in the eccentric style that A Man To Pet pulls off with an air of excellence and fabularity. All in the Easter theme with an all-star cast.

These Easter thingies are everywhere…Debbie’s Easter Special on Thursday 13th at Eagle in South London is always fun. Female-fronted indie pop rock and disco all night long from Sina Sparrow and his mate Xander Bernhard from 9pm – 4am.

Love Bunny: Easter Thursday Special at Dalston Superstore, that’s on Thursday 13th too! A whole host of club nights get together. Mouth to Mouth, Sexcloud and Happy Endings! Hosts Maxi More and Bourgeoisie, 9 ‘til 4am!

Who will be crowned Miss Sink The Pink 2017 on Friday 14th April at The Grand in Clapham? The prestigious crown will be passed on from last year’s winner Georgie Bee with a series of heats, celeb judges and shows from the Sink The Pink performers and DJ action! From 9pm until 3am. This is going to be a riot!!!!!

Another Friday night alternative up at The Glory this week: John Sizzle’s Sacred Sacrifice with shows and DJs including Natalie Geographic, Lazy Susan and DJ Jacob Aria. 9pm – 3am.

If you can’t get enough of Natalie Geographic, then catch her on Saturday 15th at The Barge House for an intimate show with friends and a tip top dining experience. It’s a three course supper and alternative entertainment experience from 7pm. Oh very civilized, I must say! Go to bargehouse.co.uk to book a table.

If you’re up in time, get down to ShayShay’s Breakfast in Bed Easter Special Sunday Brunch at Dalston Superstore from 12 – 4pm, on Sunday 16th, the ultimate brunch experience with star turns and music. Later that evening on Sunday 16th it’s Dalston Superstore’s carry on with Jesus Wept: Easter Sunday Sacrilege! I’ll be DJing along with Jacqui Potato, Raven Mandella, SorryNotSorry Sundays upstairs. In the basement; Wes Baggaley, Joshua James and Chaka Khan’t.

Round off your weekend with cult club Chapter 10 and their Easter Rave on Sunday 16th at Bloc, Unit 3, Autumn Yard E3. 11pm ‘til 6am, with resident and guest DJs, check chapter-ten.com for more details.

If you’ve quite recovered after that hectic weekend, then catch a screening of Lucy Fizz’s film at The Glory on Wednesday April 19th. Lucy Film Screening and Q & A starts at 7.45pm and is fast gaining acclaim in the film world as a poignant and honest account of Lucy’s transgender journey.

Finally, in need of sustenance and feeling just a tad brassic, then visit NineBobs £5 lunch at A Little Of What You Fancy, 464 Kingsland Road where you can dine in style with a set lunch menu at Chef NineBob’s table from Tuesday through to Friday everyday from 12 midday ‘til 3pm.

