London Fetish Week 2017

Your guide to the steamiest week of the year!

It’s London Fetish Week again; the kinkster’s Christmas, where the city’s perverts come together to…come together! Well, there’s slightly more to it than that. It’s an annual chance for the whole fetish community, from the seasoned stud all the way through to the curious, to let loose, experiment, and meet other deviants!

So whether you’re lascivious for leather, rabid for rubber, or wet for watersports, there’s a party for all the fetishes you love and the ones you don’t know you’re into yet! We’ve selected a few of the horny highlights from the upcoming filthfest!

Bondage Masterclass

Furry foursome, London Wolfpack, are going to take over the iconic Royal Vauxhall Tavern to help you LITERALLY learn the ropes at their bondage masterclass. Feel free to bring your own rope or bondage gear and they’ll teach you the basic restraints so you can leave and put it all into practise!

Bondage Masterclass is on Wednesday 12th July at Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY, 7pm-midnight, £7

Sports Cruise

If smelly sports kit, sweaty jocks, and trying to inconspicuously glimpse at guys’ cocks in the changing room is your sort of thing, then you can’t miss Sports Cruise! The dark arches of Union will be transformed into every single one of your locker room wank fantasies, with throngs of sporty lads decked out in their best kit! DJ Gordon John will be on hand to serve seriously slutty beats.

Sports Cruise is on Thursday 13th July at Union, 66 Albert Embankment, Vauxhall, SE1 7TW, 10pm-4am, £12

Twisted

Taking over a gritty warehouse in Angel, Twisted promises to mix underground, cutting edge music with a dark, cruisey atmosphere. DJ Paul Coals is behind the party and will be bringing Spencer Reed, Gonzalo, Guy Williams, Jon Frost, and Alan X along for support. There’s also going to be a puppet show with a seriously depraved twist from The Puppeteer. The party to unleash your inner deviant!

Twister is on Friday 14th July at Electrowerkz, 7 Torrens Street, EC1V 1NQ, 10pm-4am, £15

Full Fetish

This isn’t 2% fetish, or even semi-skimmed fetish, this is FULL FETISH! Dominating the grand Coronet Theatre, it promises to be the daddy of all fetish parties, with four huge cruise areas filled with new equipment, a puppy space, and a massive dance floor filled with international DJs and awe inspiring, horny visuals! There’s a strict dresscode, but all gear is welcome and pretty much every kink is catered for. It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

Full Fetish is on Saturday 15th July at The Coronet Theatre, 28 New Kent Road, Elephant & Castle, SE1 6TJ, 10pm-6am, £25

Unleashed

Puppy play is one of the newer fetishes on the scene, but it’s quickly attracted a large number of well-trained followers! Unleashed is the official Fetish Week event for pups, handlers, and friends, all set in the murky darkness of The Backstreet in Mile End. Pop down with a squeaky toy and a bag of treats, and admire the unrivalled bond that can only exist between a pup and his handler!

Unleashed is on Tuesday 11th July at The Backstreet, Wentworth Mews, Mile End, E3, 5pm-midnight, £7

Deconstruction

After a long and indulgent week of parties and events, make sure to save room for the final blowout and the chance to bid adieu until next year! DJ Chris Brogan brings brutal beats into the lit environs of Lightbox, plus it wouldn’t be a proper Fetish week event without at least a couple of play spaces, so plenty of that as well!

Deconstruction is on Sunday 16th July at Lightbox, 6a South Lambeth Place, SW8 1SP, 9pm-3am, £12

Skinhead

Oi! There’s an afternoon social at Bloc South in Vauxhall for skinheads. Order of the day here is a drastic buzzcut (obvs), bleached jeans, braces, a pair of Docs, and a willingness to get down and dirty with other skins in the chill-out area! The perfect warm-up for Full Fetish later on in the evening.

Skinhead is on Saturday 15th July at Bloc South, 60 Goding Street, Vauxhall, SE11 5AW, 3pm-9pm, £10

