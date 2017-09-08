Nadine’s new single is out and we’re living!

PASS THE POPPERS. Nadine’s finally finished her seven year haitus (during which she worked as a G-A-Y flyer boy, handing out wristbands for Heaven; “Doin’t make the same mustake ai dud, have yoiur paisports ready in the queiue!”) and has released her comeback single, Go To Work!

It’s the first single from her new album, Tesco Tantrums (Self-Service Checkout).

Now, a pop song with “Work” in the title isn’t exactly an original idea. Just ask Beyoncé, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Amerie, Ciara, Missy Elliott, The Saturdays, Kelly Rowland and…Shangela.

Also. We’re sorry Nadine, we’re really really sorry but…it sounds a bit like a single by a Real Housewife. It’s got that tinny, underproduced, prossecco-swilling vibe to it.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t LOVE it. It’s music to listen to whilst pouring Glens vodka into a carton of orange juice on the corner of Frith Street. Music to listen to whilst reaching for the lube during a lull in a threesome. Music to listen to whilst off your tits on the nightbus at 5am. In other words…THE BEST KIND OF MUSIC.

We also already can’t wait for the video. Nadine leaving for work in the morning, grinning over the top of a wheatgrass smoothie whilst stepping into a red Peugeot 305. Nadine meeting friends for brunch. Nadine doing a dance routine in an office next to a watercooler. Nadine photocopying her bum.

So yeah, Well done Nadine! A solid 4/10. Apparently Sam Smith’s got a new single out today too. Should’ve gone to Specsavers.

Listen to Nadine’s new single here.

Read our Nadine Coyle Career Retrospective here.

