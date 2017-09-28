There’s a grey trackies club night happening in London this weekend…

YES, you read that right! It’s a party especially for guys who are into grey trackies. Which, let’s face it, is all of us. What is it about grey trackies?! Why are they so fit?! Even if a distinctly average-looking gentleman is wearing grey trackies, he insantly becomes TEN TIMES MORE ATTRACTIVE in a pair of grey trackies.

Maybe it’s Freudian. Maybe it reminds us of the hot guys in Sixth Form. Or maybe it’s something to do with…outlines.

The Grey Trackies Ball is hosted by none other than scally-chasers FitLadz! They’re back in the sleazy environs of Bloc South, with its copious offering of play spaces and cruise mazes.

So basically, you get to live out your fantasy, by shagging hot guys in grey trackies. Isn’t the London gay scene great?! It’s just the gift that keeps on giving.

As if THAT weren’t enough, there’s a £100 prize for the best bulge.

The Grey Trackies Ball is on Saturday 30th September at Bloc South, 65 Albert Embankment, SE1 7TP. More info here.

