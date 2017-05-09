On Sunday 30th May, the East London district of Limehouse will be showered in a glissade of glitter and a ululation of YAS’s, as Werq The World descends, all tits blazing, on shimmering performance venue The Troxy, with performers including Violet Chachki, Alyssa Edwards and Michelle Visage!

We’ll be sitting down with a different queen each week, while they spill the tea on what we can expect from the show, and a bunch of other stuff.

This week, we chat to queen of runway reads and statement necklaces, Michelle Visage!

You’re back in London at the end of May for the Werq The World tour! Are you excited?



Now do you even NEED to ask me that?! I am THERE more than I am HERE, which is why I have a flat there now FULL TIME! I can come and go as I please! My goal is to become BI!

You’ve performed at Troxy before, haven’t you?



Yes! We bring all of our shows there! The Troxy is home for us in London and they are always good to us.

You’re on hosting duties again. Give us a lil’ sneak peak at what we can expect from you.



If you’ve ever been to one of our other shows you know we NEVER disappoint! There is non-stop activity and energy from the minute the show starts. If you are a virgin and this is your first time, you will have a hard time following this up.

What was your overall impression of London’s own Charlie Hides on this series?



London and USA’s, to be fair, she is half US too ya know! Listen, Charlie knows I love Charlie. Would I have LOVED to have seen her go further? OF COURSE! I reallllllllly wanted to see her Snatch Game. I KNOW what she can do! But at the end of the day, you come on RuPaul’s Drag Race, you KNOW there is a bigger chance than not that at SOME point you are gonna be lip syncing, so when it’s YOUR time A) you can’t say you are a live performer and don’t lip sync and B) DON’T STAND THERE! DO SOMETHING! TRY!!!! It felt sad to go out like that in my opinion. She is a queen of a certain age and her drag is very relevant and she keeps up with the kid’s drag. I SO wanted to see what else she had, but this is the game!

What do you think are the main differences between US & UK drag? What could each country learn from each other?



Because of the show, drag worlds are beginning to collide. UK drag has changed visually in HUGE ways from my perspective. The biggest difference is that most, not all obvs, UK drag queens have a live element that a lot of US queens don’t embrace. I LOVE seeing queens perform live, but I am a purist at heart and there is nothing more fulfilling to me than a killer lip sync. You see me dancing behind that judges panel! I GET MY LIFE EVERY SINGLE WEEK!

Are you still in touch with anyone from the Celebrity Big Brother house?

YES. I am still friends with Cami Li, Kav, Calum and Pricey. I speak the most with Cami and Pricey though.

Seduction’s debut album will be 30 years old in 2019. Any plans for a 30th anniversary re-union of the original trio?



NOT. ON. YOUR. LIFE. I will leave the reunion stuff to the Spice Girls…

Werq The World is on Sunday 30th May at The Troxy, 490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX. Click here for tickets.

For more on Michelle, check out our Michelle Visage Archive (yes, we’ve got an actual Michelle Visage Archive, how gay is that)

